The top 5 new luxury condos in Toronto

Toronto has a lot of condos, but not all condos are created equally. Heightened design features, specialty services and amenities of utter convenience just push certain residences into the luxury bracket.

Here are my picks for the top new luxury condos in Toronto right now. All of these are currently in the pre-construction or construction phase.

The luxury brand is not only opening up a Toronto restaurant, but a condo as well, on King West. Amenities include a fitness club with both a spin and yoga studio, a massage room, a sauna and steam room, a conference centre, a screening room and a private dining room. Talk about stacked.

Looking over the Forest Hill Escarpment, this luxury condo near Yonge and St. Clair boasts great views and fantastic amenities. Fitness buffs take notice of the yoga and pilates studio, indoor squash courts, golf simulator room and whirlpool spa. There's also plans for two theatre rooms and a library lounge.

This stunning Annex condo is all about style and sophistication. Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass panels on the outside — coupled with sleek white marble — and features like custom designed European kitchens and open-concept floor plans on the inside, you're guaranteed to feel like the talk of the town here.

This technology and amenities-focused building in the Avenue & Lawrence neighbourhood is here to serve you. In this condo you'll find electric vehicle charging in your parking space, a business centre, a screening room and a fitness centre with a his and her’s spa. Oh, and a dry cleaning service... what could be better?

This luxurious Harbourfront building has an almost unbeatable view, as it directly overlooks Lake Ontario. From the chef-inspired kitchen to the games room to the fitness centre with a spin studio and juice bar, this condo seems to have it all.