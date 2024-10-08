Stranger Things the musical is coming to Toronto

Listen up Stranger Things fans and musical theatre fanatics, the latest off-Broadway parody musical Stranger Sings! is coming to Toronto this winter.

The comedic stage performance was assembled by Tony-nominated, New York City-based producer Jonathan Hogue. Hogue is credited as the main writer of the production's book, lyrics & music.

"Go and see this screwy, high-camp musical parody of your favorite TV show," said a writer for the New York Times in a review back in 2022, a year after the production debuted.

Since then the parody musical went on to sweep the BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Theater Awards that year with awards like 'Best New Musical', 'Best Costume Design', and 'Best Choreography'.

The press and acclaim attracted international fans of the show to get in on the 'joke', with productions occurring in countries like the UK, Brazil & Spain.

In July of this year, a Canadian cast was announced in Oshawa, with performances running for two weeks at the Regent Theater.

Shortly after the closing of the final show, an open casting call for the performance occurring at the Randolph Theater was posted on the official instagram of the Canadian production team.

Zachary Mansfield, director of the upcoming Toronto show, spoke to blogTO about his excitement for the upcoming show.

"I loved the parodies of Mel Brooks, so bringing a fresh new parody to life on stage is such a wonderful feeling," said the director, "You don't event have to be a fan of the source material we're lovingly parodying to be rolling in the aisles from laughter.

In terms of what the show had to offer the Toronto crowd, Mansfield did have something to say on the matter.

"This production is designed and built by Canadian artists, and performed by some of Canada's brightest stars who have been seen on stages across the country," he says, "This is your chance to support a fabulous and funny Canadian production homegrown in your own backyard."

Audition submissions for the roles of 'Dustin' and 'Lucas', along with understudy positions are still available to the public and officially close on October 14.

The Toronto cast will begin performances on January 28, 2025 and will run till April 26. Performances are expected to run on a weekly basis from Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will also include a 1:30 p.m. show, with one sole 1:30 p.m. show on Sunday to follow.

The official cast and creative team behind the Toronto chapter of the production will officially be announced on October 31.

Tickets are now available through the production's website.