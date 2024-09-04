Radar
Phoebe Knight
Win tickets to the Greenwood Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack

One of the most stylish events in horse racing is right around the corner as the highly-anticipated Greenwood Stakes returns to Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto this Saturday.

Prepare for a day of glitz, glamour and luxury, as horse racing blends with sumptuous cocktails and droolworthy bites from Michelin Guide restaurant, Antler Kitchen.

Want to spend a day in the lap of luxury? You might just be able to! We're teaming up with the Greenwood Stakes to give away a pair of tickets to the race to five lucky winners.

Check out all the contest details here.

Greenwood Stakes
