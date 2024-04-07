Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
viewing solar eclipse

8 viewing parties for the 2024 solar eclipse in Toronto

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The once-in-a-lifetime viewing of a total solar eclipse in Toronto is rapidly approaching, and people all across the city are organizing viewing parties for the big event.

While you're more than welcome to scout out a good spot and watch the show on your own, it can be especially fun to share the moment with others — and sometimes a free pair of eclipse glasses just for attending could sweeten the deal, too.

Here are some solar eclipse viewing parties happening in Toronto on April 8.

Lead photo by

Jon Nalick via Shutterstock

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

8 viewing parties for the 2024 solar eclipse in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto's newest publication is throwing a launch party this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Thai festival inspired by street markets in Thailand coming to Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto for Easter weekend 2024

Beaches Easter Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this week