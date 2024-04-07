8 viewing parties for the 2024 solar eclipse in Toronto

The once-in-a-lifetime viewing of a total solar eclipse in Toronto is rapidly approaching, and people all across the city are organizing viewing parties for the big event.

While you're more than welcome to scout out a good spot and watch the show on your own, it can be especially fun to share the moment with others — and sometimes a free pair of eclipse glasses just for attending could sweeten the deal, too.

Here are some solar eclipse viewing parties happening in Toronto on April 8.