Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include cheering on your favourite football team at a Super Bowl themed party, listening to vibey alternative tunes at a concert, and indulging in decadent chocolate treats

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Motionball Gala
      February 9
      Motionball Gala
      Get ready for a night filled with live music, complimentary drinks and the chance to meet amazing Special Olympics athletes at the Motionball Gala.
      Liberty Grand
    • Lovers and Laughs
      February 9
      Lovers and Laughs
      Whether you're single or taken you are sure to laugh your face off as Toronto-based comedians Chris Robinson, Tamara Shevon, Zabrina Douglas and George Rivard perform their funniest jokes at The Rec Room.
      The Rec Room
    • Midnight Dragon
      February 9
      Midnight Dragon
      Celebrate Lunar New Year as you belt out your favourite tunes in a karaoke room or dance to poppy beats before catching a mesmerizing show from a secret superstar headliner.
      The Axis Club
    • Vinyl Night
      February 9
      Vinyl Night
      Make your way to Liberty Village for a night filled with music at Left Field Brewery. The DJ plays everything from new indie to reggae and you can bring your own vinyl if you want to hear your favourite song!
      Left Field Brewery Liberty Village
    • Crush Burlesque
      February 10
      Crush Burlesque
      Check out a sultry burlesque show this weekend in preparation for Valentine's Day. From dancers to fun drag performers, you are sure to be entertained at this show exploring unrequited love.
      Dance Cave
    • Justin Bieber Night
      February 10
      Justin Bieber Night
      Baby, baby, baby head to The Concert Hall this weekend for a night of nostalgia as you listen to Justin Bieber throwbacks all evening.
      The Concert Hall
    • Mitski
      February 10
      Mitski
      Alternative indie singer-songwriter Mitski kicks off the first of three shows at Massey Hall on Saturday where she'll perform songs from her latest album The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We.
      Massey Hall
    • Winter Chocolate Show
      February 10
      Winter Chocolate Show
      Indulge in delicious treats and try chocolate sweets from simple bars to exotic flavour combinations as you learn about the history of cacao at this show made for chocolate lovers.
      Toronto Reference Library, Bram and Bluma Appel Salon
    • Winter Craft Beer Festival
      February 10
      Winter Craft Beer Festival
      Summer is still a couple months away but The Roundhouse is giving us a taste of festival season with their Winter Craft Beer Festival. Sample over 40 different craft beers and don't forget to bundle up with your favourite flannel!
      Steam Whistle Brewing
    • Super Bowl LVIII
      February 11
      Super Bowl LVIII
      Enter your name in themed giveaways and cheer on your favourite team as you watch this year's Super Bowl at Dublin Calling.
      Dublin Calling
    Lead photo by

     Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK
Lead photo by

 Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

There's a huge food truck festival happening near Toronto for Family Day

The lobby of a fancy Toronto hotel is about to be turned into a retro arcade

There's a market in Toronto where you can buy the coolest Dragons' Den inventions

A spooky Valentine's market is coming to Toronto

Blue Mountain is having a huge Pride festival this winter and it looks totally fierce

Everything to expect at the massive Studio Ghibli fan market in Toronto