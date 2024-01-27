Radar
2024 lunar new year

10 things to do in Toronto for Lunar New Year in 2024

Things to do this Lunar New Year in Toronto for 2024 include everything from an upscale gala to a two-day festival in bustling Chinatown. 

Whether you want to attend a three-day music festival, watch a drag show at an artisan's market, or stroll by shimmering art installations, you are bound to find something to celebrate this Lunar New Year. 

  Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Lunar New Year Market
      February 2-4
      Lunar New Year Market
      The Welcome Market is back with a Lunar New Year Market. Pick up some handmade candles, stunning jewellery, or trendy vintage pieces, all while supporting Asian-owned businesses. There will be a live DJ, delicious food vendors and a fabulous drag show by Asian drag collective Queens of Dim Sum.
      983 Queen St W
    • Lion Dance Performance
      February 4
      Lion Dance Performance
      Spend a day at the museum as you learn about the history of shoes ranging from medieval times to the 1980s and beyond before watching two energetic lion dance performances by Lion Dance Toronto.
      Bata Shoe Museum
    • DoosTrio
      February 9
      DoosTrio
      Ring in the Lunar New Year as you listen to talented musicians play traditional Iranian, Chinese and Indian music at the Meridian Arts Centre.
      Meridian Arts Centre
    • Midnight Dragon
      February 9
      Midnight Dragon
      Want to get your party on this Lunar New Year? Head on over to the AXIS club for a night celebrating queer Asian love with a fun karaoke room and a surprise headliner revealed at midnight. Tickets start at $30.
      The Axis Club
    • Chao Tet To
      February 9-11
      Chao Tet To
      Sip on tasty drinks as you listen to captivating V-pop performances as you connect with the local Vietnamese community at this three-day musical event in celebration of Vietnamese New Year.
      Small World Centre
    • Lunar New Year Festival
      February 10-11
      Lunar New Year Festival
      Welcome the Lunar New Year in the heart of Chinatown. Witness a Mahjong King competition, watch vibrant lion dance performances and enter a lane naming contest for the opportunity to permanently name a laneway and win a great Chinese novel.
      Dragon City Mall
    • Dragon Ball
      February 10
      Dragon Ball
      If you want an upscale celebration this Lunar New Year, look no further than the Dragon Ball gala. This annual benefit for the Yee Hong Community Wellness foundation will feature delicious food and stunning cultural performances.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Bayview Village Celebrates Lunar New Year 2024
      February 11
      Bayview Village Celebrates Lunar New Year 2024
      Snap insta-worthy pics at a photo booth, watch colourful lion dancing performances and test your luck as you enter a giveaway for the chance to win an $888 gift card courtesy of the stores at Bayview Village.
      Bayview Village Shopping Centre, Centre Court and East Lobby
    • Toronto Symphony Orchestra Lunar New Year Celebration
      February 13
      Toronto Symphony Orchestra Lunar New Year Celebration
      Make your way to Roy Thomson Hall for a Lunar New Year concert. Canadian comedian Dashan will host the evening before the Toronto Symphony Orchestra plays popular classics like Butterfly Lovers and Yellow River, to name a few.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    • Enchanted Lights
      February 24
      Enchanted Lights
      Immerse yourself in a stunning light installation featuring a giant dragon before heading to the main stage to watch an array of cultural performances by the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto.
      Mel Lastman Square
    Lead photo by

    Shutterstock/VisualArtStudio
