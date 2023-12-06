Radar
10 Things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include putting on your spookiest costume for an alternative Krampus-themed holiday party, watching a ballet, and finding quirky holiday gifts at a bazaar

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • A Holly Cole Christmas
      December 8
      A Holly Cole Christmas
      Get in the Christmas spirit as you listen to jazzy tunes by Canadian icon Holly Cole as she takes over the Koerner Hall stage this weekend.
      Koerner Hall
    • Punk Fest
      December 8
      Punk Fest
      Make your way to the Parkdale Hall this weekend for a night of electrifying punk rock music and boozy beverages as you jam out all evening.
      Parkdale Hall
    • CineFAM Film Festival
      December 8-10
      CineFAM Film Festival
      Watch a coming of age short film, a story about the ups and downs in a relationship or a movie exploring the discovery of a queer romantic connection at this years' CineFAM festival showcasing and celebrating films by women of colour.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • The Addams Family Christmas Bazaar
      December 8-10
      The Addams Family Christmas Bazaar
      Let your inner goth shine through at this Christmas bazaar filled with everything spooky. You can pick up some quirky holiday gifts and even win a best costume prize at this unique event.
      The Super Wonder Gallery
    • Wonders of Winterland
      December 8-10
      Wonders of Winterland
      Hold onto the edge of your seat as skilled acrobats perform death defying tricks at this winter themed full length circus and dance show at the Toronto Botanical Garden.
      Toronto Botanical Garden
    • A GLB Santa's Elves' Market
      December 9
      A GLB Santa's Elves' Market
      Crack open a cold one as you browse through unique local vendors, snap a pic with Santa or meet some new people at this boozy Christmas market. Don't forget to bring non-perishable goods for their donation bin.
      Great Lakes Brewery
    • A Very Darren Crissmas
      December 9
      A Very Darren Crissmas
      If you loved Glee you will be thrilled to hear that actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss performs jolly Christmas tunes at the Elgin Theatre this Saturday.
      Elgin Theatre
    • Krampus Ball XI
      December 9
      Krampus Ball XI
      Put on your spookiest holiday themed costume as you prepare for an eclectic night out as Toronto's alternative Christmas party makes a return with burlesque, circus and musical performances.
      Opera House
    • Tim Dillon
      December 9
      Tim Dillon
      Comedian and podcast host Tim Dillon will perform his funniest jokes this weekend at Meridian Hall as part of his newest comedy show American Royalty.
      Meridian Hall
    • The Nutcracker
      December 9
      The Nutcracker
      Put on your best 'fit and head on over to The Four Seasons Centre for a magical ballet show that will transport you to the icy realm of the Snow Queen. The Nutcracker is a holiday classic that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.
      Four Seasons Centre
