Things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include singing your heart out at an R&B concert, watching dancers perform gravity-defying moves at a new dance show and snapping a pic with a giant gingerbread house

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Pizza Hut Refill
      December 4
      Pizza Hut Refill
      Pizza Hut Canada is giving away more than $1 million in free pizzas —yes, that's over 50,000 FREE pizzas — with its Repizza campaign on December 4, available for one day only!
      Multiple Venues
    • Father Christmas
      December 5-7
      Father Christmas
      Prepare to laugh all night as Bad Dog Theatre puts on a full length Christmas-themed sketch show at The Assembly theatre this week.
      The Assembly Theatre
    • Kensington Flea
      December 5-10
      Kensington Flea
      Bundle up and check out Stackt markets holiday flea. Support local businesses as you check off items from your Christmas list, buy handmade crafts for your home and close off the day with a tasty beer at Blue Moon Brewery.
      Stackt Market
    • Bryson Tiller
      December 6
      Bryson Tiller
      If R&B is your vibe make sure to head over to Toronto's History to see singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller light up the stage this week.
      History Toronto
    • Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
      December 6-9
      Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
      If you are tired of dinner and a movie why not switch up date night by checking out a new dance show that explores our need for togetherness and belonging through gravity defying moves.
      Bluma Appel Theatre
    • Fleurs de Villes
      December 6-10
      Fleurs de Villes
      Explore the upscale Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood as you check out over 30 floral installations by the city's best florists. There will be plenty of shopping opportunities if you want to take some gorgeous blooms home.
      Bloor-Yorkville
    • Chelsea Handler
      December 7
      Chelsea Handler
      Grab your besties and head for a night out that will have you laughing until you cry as late night talk show host and comedian Chelsea Handler brings her best jokes to Meridian Hall.
      Meridian Hall
    • Human Rights Film Festival
      December 7-10
      Human Rights Film Festival
      Head over to Hot Docs for an evening of thought-provoking films. Watch a feature length documentary exploring the crackdown on free speech in Hong Kong or a film documenting the journey of grief at this festival highlighting the importance of human rights.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Toronto Gingerbread Festival
      December 7-18
      Toronto Gingerbread Festival
      Snap a pic with a massive gingerbread house, cheer for your favourite team at a gingerbread house building competition or test your luck at a raffle for the chance to win some fun prizes at this holiday festival celebrating everyone's favourite Christmas cookie.
      55 St. Clair Avenue West
    • Girls Gotta Eat
      December 8
      Girls Gotta Eat
      Comedy podcasters Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg will answer your most burning questions about sex, dating and relationships while keeping you laughing all night long at their live show at Massey Hall.
      Massey Hall
