Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include watching movies and spotting some celebs at TIFF, snacking on tasty vegan dishes, and sending summer off in style.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Inhaler
      September 8
      Inhaler
      Make your way to History and sing along to your favourite indie rock tunes by Dublin group Inhaler.
      History Toronto
    • Trippie Redd
      September 8
      Trippie Redd
      Sip on a cold drink under the night sky as rapper Trippie Redd brings the house down at Budweiser Stage as part of his Take Me Away Tour.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Taste of The Kingsway
      September 8-10
      Taste of The Kingsway
      Munch on delicious festival food, watch an adorable dog show, or meet some hockey legends at this festival celebrating everything The Kingsway has to offer.
      The Kingsway BIA
    • Ossington Summer Send-Off
      September 9
      Ossington Summer Send-Off
      Try some delicious dishes at a new restaurant, pop into a quirky shop, or grab some tasty ice cream from Bang Bang as Ossington goes car-free.
      Multiple Venues
    • Dara O'Briain
      September 9
      Dara O'Briain
      Laugh your face off as Irish comedian and television presenter Dara O'Briain performs live at the Bluma Appel Theatre this weekend as part of his So...Where Were We? tour.
      Bluma Appel Theatre
    • The Eglinton Way Artwalk
      September 9
      The Eglinton Way Artwalk
      Visit an array of open galleries, check out intricate sculptures, learn a new skill at an art workshop or meet the artists behind the pieces at this year's Eglinton Way Artwalk.
      The Eglinton Way BIA
    • VegTO Fest
      September 9-10
      VegTO Fest
      Check out over 200 vegan food stalls and exhibitors offering everything from vegan pizza and wings to decadent cinnamon rolls at Toronto's only free vegan festival.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Oktoberfest
      September 9-17
      Oktoberfest
      Ride your favourite thrill rides, listen to live traditional German music, sip on boozy beer, and eat some savoury schnitzel at this year's Oktoberfest.
      Canada's Wonderland
    • Eric Clapton
      September 10
      Eric Clapton
      Get on your best concert outfit and head over to Scotiabank Arena to witness legendary musician and guitarist Eric Clapton make a stop in Toronto as part of his North American tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • TOOTARD
      September 10
      TOOTARD
      Dance the night away and get your best disco outfits on as iconic Arabic disco pop ensemble TootArd electrifies the dance floor with their best hits at Revival this weekend.
      Revival
