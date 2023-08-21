Radar
things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include meeting your favourite celebs at a pop-culture convention, singing your heart out at the Budweiser stage and trying different boozy drinks at a beer festival. In addition to this, the CNE will also be happening throughout the week. 

