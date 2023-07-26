Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include watching a performance by T-Pain while trying beers from all around the world, finding your next vintage home decor piece at an art market, and indulging in delicious food at a South Asian food fest

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for the complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Toronto's Festival of Beer
      July 28-30
      Toronto's Festival of Beer
      Try tons of unique beers and indulge in tasty eats ranging from briny oysters to cheesy poutine as you stroll Bandshell Park. Then crack open a cold one before heading to the main stage for a special performance by T-Pain.
      Bandshell Park
    • Treasure
      July 29
      Treasure
      Need to upgrade your wardrobe or buy some new home decor? Head over to Parkdale for a day of shopping as you look through curated vintage homeware, original art, quirky books and one-of-a-kind clothes at this one-day market near Queen and Dufferin.
      Promise Gardens
    • AlohaFest Toronto
      July 29
      AlohaFest Toronto
      Make your way to Mel Lastman Square in North York for a day filled with Polynesian culture. Sip from a coconut, shop for handmade art, or watch cultural dances and performances by Hula schools from around the city at this year's Aloha Fest.
      Mel Lastman Square
    • Summer High Festival: AP Dhillon, Don Toliver & Intense
      July 29
      Summer High Festival: AP Dhillon, Don Toliver & Intense
      Put on your best festival 'fit and head over to Budweiser Stage to dance the night away during a day of South Asian music and culture. The festival is headlined by AP Dhillon and Don Toliver, known for his collabs with Justin Bieber and Travis Scott. Tickets start at $77.
      Budweiser Stage
    • PlayDate
      July 29
      PlayDate
      Toronto's biggest outdoor drag show is back at Rendez Views. Sip on some fruity cocktails as you watch some of Toronto's best drag performers lip sync, dance, and do the splits, all while wearing high heels (of course). You can even catch a performance by Drag Race star Lemon. Make sure you arrive early to snag the best seats in the house!
      RendezViews
    • Foodville: Afro-Caribbean Food Festival
      July 29
      Foodville: Afro-Caribbean Food Festival
      Get ready to dance to live music as you shop at and support over 30 Black-owned businesses offering everything from organic beauty products and tasty vegan treats to sweet smoothies to beat the summer heat.
      Stackt Market
    • Indonesian Food Festival
      July 29
      Indonesian Food Festival
      This weekend Yonge-Dundas Square will host a festival celebrating all things Indonesia. Watch incredible martial arts performances, munch on some delicious Satay Ayam, or plan a trip to Bali at the tourism information booth at this year's Indonesian Food Festival.
      Yonge-Dundas Square
    • TD Festival of South Asia
      July 29-30
      TD Festival of South Asia
      Watch a mesmerizing LED hoop act or a performance of the traditional Indian Kuchipudi dance as you munch on some savoury street food at this two-day festival that will transform Toronto's Little India into a colourful street party celebrating everything South Asia has to offer.
      Gerrard Street (E), Toronto
    • Scarborough Folk Fest
      July 29-30
      Scarborough Folk Fest
      Join fellow music lovers in celebrating Scarborough's diversity while listening to folk music from Canada and around the world. Each act will have a unique sound inspired by their cultural background, so you can expect to find a new fave artist.
      Thompson Memorial Park
    • Fall Out Boy
      July 30
      Fall Out Boy
      Get ready to rock out as you watch award-winning punk band Fall Out Boy perform songs from their next album 'So Much (for) Stardust.' Special guests, like Bring Me The Horizon and Alkaline Trio, will be joining the tour on select days, so grab your tix!
      Budweiser Stage
