St. Patrick’s Day parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2023

Marching bands, extravagant floats, and tons of Irish cheer -- the St. Patrick's Parade Society is back this year with a festive parade running through the heart of downtown Toronto this weekend.

The parade will begin at 12:00 p.m. at their staging area, on the corner of St. George and Bloor St. West, and will continue along Bloor before heading down Yonge St. and finally turning west onto Queen St.

Similar to previous years, the parade will be running for an hour and a half, and end at the reviewing stand at Nathan Philips Square. The latter will host live entertainment and have local dignitaries and the 2023 Grand Marshal in attendance.

Aside from the north and south sides of St. George, which will be closed from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the rest of the route will be opening up as the parade rolls through the city. And yes, the TTC subway will continue to run as scheduled.

You can catch the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.