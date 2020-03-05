Radar
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
St Patricks Day Parade toronto

St. Patrick's Day Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2020

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in Toronto for 2020. Similar to previous years, expect a heavy dose of Irish cheer, wild floats, and road closures.

The annual parade in celebration of Ireland's patron saint will go down on Sunday March 15 at noon.

St Patricks Day Parade Toronto

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin on the corner of Queen's Park and Bloor and then head east along Bloor Street. It'll then turn south on Yonge and proceed down to Queen Street before concluding at Nathan Phillips Square.

The parade will go on for about one and a half hours. As a result, there will be a number of road closures on Sunday March 15. 

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Devonshire Pl. closed from Bloor St. West to Hoskin Ave.
  • Harbord St. closed from Huron St. to St. George St .
  • Hoskin Ave. closed from Queen's Park Cres. West to St. George St.
  • St. George St. closed from College St. to Bloor St. West
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Armoury St. closed from University Ave. to Chestnut St.
  • Bloor St. West closed from St. George St. to Yonge St.
  • Centre Ave. closed from Armoury St. to Dundas St. West
  • Charles St. East closed from Jarvis St. to Yonge St.
  • Elizabeth St. closed from Dundas St. West to Hagerman St.
  • Hagerman St. closed from Elizabeth St. to Bay St.
  • Queen St. West closed from Yonge St. to University Ave.
  • University Ave. closed northbound from Queen St. West to Dundas St. West
  • Yonge St. closed from Bloor St. West to Queen St. West

It's also important to note that surface routes 5 Avenue Rd, 6 Bay, 94 Wellesley, and 501 Queen detour during the parade. 

