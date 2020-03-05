St. Patrick's Day Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2020
The St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in Toronto for 2020. Similar to previous years, expect a heavy dose of Irish cheer, wild floats, and road closures.
The annual parade in celebration of Ireland's patron saint will go down on Sunday March 15 at noon.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin on the corner of Queen's Park and Bloor and then head east along Bloor Street. It'll then turn south on Yonge and proceed down to Queen Street before concluding at Nathan Phillips Square.
The parade will go on for about one and a half hours. As a result, there will be a number of road closures on Sunday March 15.
It's also important to note that surface routes 5 Avenue Rd, 6 Bay, 94 Wellesley, and 501 Queen detour during the parade.
