Toronto is getting a new night market in the old location of a famous store

West Queen West will be buzzing as live music, local food vendors, and small businesses gather in the location of the now-closed Curry's art supply store.

The Night Market is the first event of its kind being held at the art store’'s former location since it closed this past August and became Woolfitt's — one of Messy House TO's event venues.

The market will be "filled with creative expression and positive intentions," with an emphasis on creating a welcoming space for local artists and musicians, small businesses, and community members to interact and engage with each other, according to an Instagram post.

The event is set to feature over 40 vendors, including an on-site pop-up tattoo shop by Forever Young Ink. There will also be food, drinks, and cocktails available. Admission will be free.

Toronto Night Market will take place at 1153 Queen St West, Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.