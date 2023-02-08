Radar
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

giant maze toronto

Toronto is getting a giant maze in the heart of the city

Radar
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity to experience this winter, a giant maze pop up is coming to Evergreen Brick Works.

Starting this Saturday Feb. 11, you'll find Canada's largest winter maze made entirely of reusable Jenga-style wood blocks at the site every weekend and on holidays until March 19.

The gigantic maze spans over 14,000 square feet and stands 7 feet tall, and is the largest structure of its kind made in Canada.

In addition to the maze, there will be tons of other fun activities onsite including unlimited train rides, marshmallow fire pits, photo opportunities, a scavenger hunt with prizes, kid-friendly axe throwing, giant Jenga, corn hole toss, warming stations and music.

For food, you can anticipate some tasty options with the Street Eats Market team behind the pop-up.

Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up, $16 for ages 3 to 12, and free under 2. You can buy your tickets online.

Lead photo by

The Giant Maze

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto is getting a giant maze in the heart of the city

Toronto is getting a huge lights festival next month and it's totally free

Chaos erupts as Disney-themed market goes off the rails in Mississauga

The Office Experience is officially coming to Toronto

The Distillery District in Toronto is transforming into an apres-ski experience this winter

Toronto neighbourhood just got a winter festival because of a sinkhole

Toronto is getting a new festival to celebrate Black History Month

Toronto neighbourhood is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland