Toronto is getting a giant maze in the heart of the city

If you're looking for a fun outdoor activity to experience this winter, a giant maze pop up is coming to Evergreen Brick Works.

Starting this Saturday Feb. 11, you'll find Canada's largest winter maze made entirely of reusable Jenga-style wood blocks at the site every weekend and on holidays until March 19.

The gigantic maze spans over 14,000 square feet and stands 7 feet tall, and is the largest structure of its kind made in Canada.

In addition to the maze, there will be tons of other fun activities onsite including unlimited train rides, marshmallow fire pits, photo opportunities, a scavenger hunt with prizes, kid-friendly axe throwing, giant Jenga, corn hole toss, warming stations and music.

For food, you can anticipate some tasty options with the Street Eats Market team behind the pop-up.

Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up, $16 for ages 3 to 12, and free under 2. You can buy your tickets online.