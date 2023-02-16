Comicon Toronto returns next month and you may be able to spot your favourite superhero or anime character in the city. The annual event is taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for three days this March.

Similar to last year, you can expect to be greeted by all things comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming as soon as you arrive – it looks like there's going to be tons of opportunities to stock up on merch from your favourite series, or even support smaller artists at the artists alley.

If you're someone who likes to bring their favourite characters to life, show up in costume! Expect to see tons of different fandom-specific cosplay meet-ups over the course of the weekend.

And of course, what would Comicon be without its special guests? Star Wars fans have the opportunity to meet Emily Swallow from The Mandalorian, and Lord of the Rings and Black Panther fans can talk to Andy Serkis in person.

Think of a franchise you love. @andyserkis has probably been in it. From Star Wars to The Lord of the Rings, Rise of the Planet of the Apes to The Batman, Andy Serkis has been everywhere. And soon, he will be a guest at Toronto Comicon. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/ZR3xaQrTxX pic.twitter.com/oowTZQoKVg — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) February 16, 2023

Matt Ryan, Scott Patterson, and Sean Gunn will also be making an appearance, and available for photo ops and autograph sessions.

Anime fans will also have the chance to meet some of the voice actors from Sailor Moon, and if you're into comics, you may be able to meet the creators of some of your favourite stories.

The full schedule is set to be released closer to the actual date of the con, so be sure to check online soon for more!

Comicon Toronto is set to take place on Friday March 17 to Sunday March 19, and will run from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Single-day tickets start at $22 and three day passes start at $55, and are available online.