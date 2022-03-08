Comicon returns to Toronto this month and here's what to expect

Comic book and cosplay enthusiasts get ready because Toronto Comicon will be returning this month after a two year hiatus.

The sister convention to Fan Expo is set to make a comeback to the city on Mar. 18 through Mar. 20 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The three-day event will feature hundreds of artists, vendors selling everything from custom art to vintage collectibles, celebrity guests, and comic book artists.

Thinking of visiting the convention? Get dressed in your best cosplay and check out this list of highlights before heading out.

Celebrity guests

Although the list of celebrity guests isn't as extensive as Fan Expo's, a few guests should be of interest to fans, including Jenna Coleman from Doctor Who, Austin St. John, the original red Power Ranger, and Brian Herring, the voice behind BB-8 from Star Wars.

Other guests include voice actors from the Sailor Moon animated series and comic book artists from some of your favourite comic books.

Q&As and panels

Most of the celebrity guests will be taking part in Q&A discussions and panels with fans in between autograph and photo sessions. One Q&A with the voice actors of Sailor Moon is sure to be a draw. Make sure to check out the events schedule for more information.

Shopping

From handmade art to vintage collectibles, you'll want to swing by the merch stands where there will be hundreds of vendors selling anything and everything sci-fi and fantasy-related.

Workshops

Attend one of the many workshops the event has to offer, including a button-making workshop, a colouring demo with comic artists and a plush-making workshop, just to name a few. The best part is that all these workshops are free to attend with your admission ticket.

Cosplay meetups

Meet up with fans from your favourite fandom at multiple themed cosplay meetups. From Harry Potter to Disney, there's a specific fandom meetup for everyone to attend.

Make sure to check the schedule to see what time and where each meet-up will be held.