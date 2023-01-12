Toronto is getting a new festival to celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month and Toronto has the longest record of any city in Canada to celebrate this occasion. Black History Month allows us to engage in a dialogue about racism and to come together as a community. To help these efforts, Toronto will be getting a new festival to celebrate Black History Month.

Usually an online event, Everbloom will be making its first in-person debut in Toronto to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black Canadians and their communities.

Hosted by Waveland Canada, a non-profit music organization, the micro music festival is set to fill The Great Hall with a ton of live music by Black Canadian artists who will be showcasing some of their best songs.

Along with live music performances, there will also be drag performances by Black Canadians featuring drag queen Eboni Parks and drag king Manny Dingo.

There will also be a vendors market packed with a ton of local Black-owned small business vendors so you can buy directly from the owners as well as support the Black community.

Launched initially as an online festival in January 2021, Everbloom is a Canadian music festival that celebrates performing artists from all across the country. This year's theme is Black In Canada to celebrate Black History Month and will feature and celebrate Black Canadian artists and their work.

Head out to the micro music festival to not only celebrate Black History Month but to celebrate Black artists and their achievements and contributions to their communities.

Everbloom is set to take over The Great Hall at 1087 Queen Street West on February 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced starting at $40 and are available online.