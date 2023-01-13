Toronto neighbourhood just got a winter festival because of a sinkhole

An exciting new winter festival is coming to Dundas West this month in hopes of putting the spotlight back on several businesses affected by construction along the busy strip.

In late November, a giant sinkhole was discovered running under the streetcar tracks between Sheridan and Brock along Dundas West.

Repairs were completed just in time for the New Year, however the closure of the street to all vehicular, streetcar, and bus traffic had devastating impacts on neighbouring businesses.

In response, CALEFACTION was formed to plan a "post pit celebration" to commemorate the reopening of Dundas West.

With over 20 free events planned, CALEFACTION provides "the perfect incentive to visit the creative community on Dundas West and feed the soul."

The new winter series features lots of events, including free concerts, DJs, workshops, galleries, dance parties, walking tours, and vintage crawls.

There's also a fair share of ticketed events, presented by Lula Music and Arts, Little Portugal BIA, with support from the City of Toronto.

CALEFACTION takes place through Jan. 29, and a full list of the scheduled events are available online.