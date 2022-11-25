Toronto is getting a big winter village with skating and fire pits next month

The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and what better way to kick-off the holiday celebrations than to spend it at a massive winter market right here in the city.

Evergreen's Winter Market will take place at the Brick Works, the historic brick factory nestled in Toronto's Don Valley.

You'll have the opportunity to shop for local crafts and vintage goods, and eat a variety of cozy treats and drinks all day long from the market's food trucks and stalls.

Food options include hot savoury snacks like dumplings or samosas, rich hot chocolate, gluten-free treats, and of course, hot and cold ciders.

There will also be an Artisan & Market Market, featuring local artisans, who will be offering their one-of-a-kind selection of meticulously crafted and sustainable gifts.

You can also look forward to skating on one of the most picturesque outdoor skating rinks in Toronto, which will be surrounded by snow-covered gardens under the exposed beams from the roof of the old brick factory.

If you're a nature lover, the event also includes a 1.5 hour hike through the winter wonderland that is Evergreen Brick Works.

Once the sun sets, stellar evening entertainment, including a live performance by Tafelmusik, will be playing as you continue to enjoy the market's endless food and cocktail options.

This year's winter market will be a one-day-only affair on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with evening activities running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works is located at 550 Bayview Avenue.