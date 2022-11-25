The ROM is throwing a huge party for New Year's Eve in Toronto

This year The ROM brought back ROM After Dark, the museum's monthly evening event series featuring curated music, live performances, food and drinks.

Included in the series is this year's New Year's Eve party to ring in 2023.

In 2016, the party was so popular in sold out in minutes.

The theme for this year's party is "out with the old and in with the new" which seems fitting for an occassion where many will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror.

Admission to the party will include access to the ROM's slate of ongoing exhibitions including Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, Kent Monkman: Being Legendary, and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon.