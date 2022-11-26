Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 8 hours ago
free things to do winter toronto 2022

10 free things to do in Toronto this winter

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 8 hours ago
Free things to do in Toronto this winter are all about having fun while saving some money.

Skate around the largest outdoor skating rink in the city or check out one of the many art events in the city.

From design festivals to the city's annual New Year's Eve party, there's a free event for everyone to attend this winter.

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • TD Union Winter
      November 28 - January 29
      TD Union Winter
      Lace up your skates as the largest skating rink is set to take over the city's busiest transit hub for the winter season.
      Union Station
    • Long Winter Season 11
      December 9 - February 4
      Long Winter Season 11
      From art installations to live performances, check out all the different works of art by local artists around the city. Most events are free or PWYC.
      Multiple Venues
    • Winter Solstice Festival
      December 21
      Winter Solstice Festival
      Head out to the lively neighbourhood and celebrate the start of the cold season with a ton of performances to mark the longest night of the year.
      Kensington Market
    • Light Up the Dark
      December 27-29
      Light Up the Dark
      The museum is set to come to life with massive light projects created by OCADU students that will be accompanied by an original score.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • New Year's Eve
      December 31
      New Year's Eve
      Ring in the start of the new year at the centre of the city with a huge party that features live performances, skating, fireworks a ton of activities.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • DesignTO Festival
      January 20-29
      DesignTO Festival
      Public spaces across the city will be transformed into exhibition sites for 9 days with some installations using augmented reality to view the installation.
      Multiple Venues
    • The Image Centre Winter Season
      January 25 - April 1
      The Image Centre Winter Season
      Check out the specially curated new season of photo exhibitions that feature images from a performance by Yoko Ono.
      The Image Centre
    • Ice Fest
      February 18-19
      Ice Fest
      After being cancelled this year due to a lack of ice, the annual ice festival is back to fill the ritz neighbourhood with ice sculptures that are set to transport you around the world.
      Bloor-Yorkville
    • Winter Stations
      February 20 - March 31
      Winter Stations
      The annual design exhibition is back to take over the city's beach with larger-than-life installations.
      Woodbine Beach
    • Sugar Shack TO
      March 11-12
      Sugar Shack TO
      Head out to the waterfront for the annual sugar shack festival tentatively set for March Break to celebrate all things maple syrup.
      Sugar Beach
