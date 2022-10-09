Niagara Falls is getting a Christmas Market for the holidays

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to make a comeback next month.

Just like the Distillery Winter Village in The Distillery District, the market will be filled with local vendors selling handmade goods, treats and festive decor.

Walk through the market where you'll be able to find interactive light displays including light-up swings, a teeter-totter, candy canes, Santa's sleigh, and a string of lights zig-zagging down the street.

There are also several photo ops decorated in holiday decor scattered around the market to grab the perfect Instagram-worthy photo.

Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and check out the live music by local bands and musicians playing all your favourite Christmas tunes.

If you happen to visit the market on a Saturday, make sure to stop by for a photo with Santa, it's a holiday tradition. The Grinch will also be stopping by as well as some Disney characters to bring some holiday cheer.

There will be outdoor heaters as well as fire pits for you to warm up along the way.

No need to worry about tickets as admission to the market is free.

The Niagara Falls Christmas Market is set to return on select nights in Downtown Niagara Falls from November 12 through December 18.