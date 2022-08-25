Toronto is getting a new 3-day street festival

Attention all comedy lovers! The Just For Laughs Toronto comedy festival is right around the corner, and they're hosting a new outdoor comedy street festival to kick things off.

The three-day and totally free festival will feature local and international comedians, as well as live music from DJs and bands.

The festival features a large stage, food trucks, and bars featuring Muskoka beers and sparkling waters. A ton of local restaurants will also be stationed to serve up treats as you laugh the day away.

The celebration will also include a highly-anticipated and free show by Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change, who both competed on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The street festival is just one part of the larger Just For Laughs Toronto comedy festival, which features shows by Trevor Noah, John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, and Issa Rae.

The epic outdoor comedy festival runs from Sept. 23 to 25 on a 130,000-square-feet site at Front Street East and Berczy Park.

You can tune into a whole day of laughs on Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sept. 24 to 25 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.