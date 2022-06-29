Have you ever wanted to meet some of your favourite hockey players? Well, here's your chance, because you can play in a ping-pong tournament with NHL stars in Toronto this summer.

Smashfest is back for its 10th annual charity event where you can compete against some of the league's best hockey players.

Whether you compete in a doubles or singles tournament, you'll be face-to-face competing against NHL players and other sports celebrities.

If you choose to compete in a doubles tournament, each team will consist of three players and an NHL player or celebrity, for a round-robin tournament, where each team gets to face all the teams before the semi-finals and final rounds.

This year's charity event will be hosted by NHL alumni and ESPN analyst, Dominic Moore.

Some of the alumni at the event include Mitch Marner, Steven Stamkos, William Nylander and Claude Giroux, to name a few.

The event will also include food catered by The Food Dudes, unlimited refreshments, a silent auction with one-of-a-kind items, raffle prizes and more. Not to mention that you'll be able to mingle with all the players and celebrities all night long.

If you want to compete in a round of ping pong with some of your favourite players be prepared to fork over a bit of cash as tickets don't come cheap.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $265.99.

All funds raised at the event will be in support of rare cancer and concussion research.

Smashfest will be taking over Steam Whistle Brewery Biergärten and Taproom on July 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Make sure to check out Smashfest's social media pages for the latest player announcements.