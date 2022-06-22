A massive festival is taking over Bloor St. in Toronto next month

Summer is in full swing and one of the best parts of the hot season are all the festivals that line the streets celebrating the mixing pot of different cultures in the city.

If you're searching for another one to add to your list, then look no further as a massive street festival is taking over Bloor Street in Toronto next month.

BIG on Bloor is back this year.

The festival will close its streets to cars to transform Bloordale Village into a bustling street festival complete with live music, local vendors, plenty of food and drinks, murals, window displays and art installations.

The massive street festival will be taking over Bloor Street West from Dufferin Street to Landsdown Avenue, packed with those excited to celebrate the diverse neighbourhood.

BIG on Bloor will take place on July 16 from 12:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

If you're looking for more festivals to go to this season, make sure to check out our roundup of the top 50 festivals to go to this summer.