Toronto is getting a massive book and magazine festival this spring

With the return of street festivals this year, there are a ton of events that will fill your open schedule.

If you're an avid book lover like I am, then this news is for you as Toronto is getting a massive book and magazine street festival this spring.

The Word On The Street returns to the city for its 33rd year.

The glorious outdoor market showcasing a wide range of Canadian and Indigenous books, magazines, and comics is set to take over a huge section of Queen's Park Crescent East, from Bloor St. West to Wellesley St. East.

"We're excited to reconnect with our roots at Queen's Park and welcome back our community of readers, writers, publishers, and booksellers to celebrate storytelling, ideas, and imagination with us," says Festival Director David Alexander in a statement.

Roam through over 100 different vendors across over five city blocks, and you might just be able to find your next favourite author.

The Word On The Street 2022 will take place from June 11 through June 12.

There is no additional information about vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.