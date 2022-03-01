Grab your bike and leave your clothes at home because the World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Toronto this spring.

Whether you want to let it all hang out or just want to ride in your bathing suit, the dress code is "As bare as you dare."

The bike ride is a global protest in cities all around the world where bikers gather and protest against the over usage of oil, urban pollution, cycle safety on roads, and encourage body freedom for everyone.

This is what it looked like in previous years.

This year's event will take place on June 11, with participants gathering at Coronation Park starting at 10:00 a.m. for body painting.

The ride will start at 1:00 p.m., following a route along several major streets in the downtown core, biking through the University of Toronto, Kensington Market, Yonge-Dundas Square, City Hall, and other landmarks.

The route ends at the Jack Layton Memorial Ferry Docks where riders can choose to take the ferry to Hanlan's Point Beach, where clothing is optional.

There is no registration required so ditch your clothes and grab your bike and helmet and ride for a better tomorrow.