Toronto is getting a spring festival to celebrate the Persian New Year

Spring is just around the corner so it's time to put away our winter coats and get ready for the inevitable rain and sunshine in our raincoats. In order to celebrate the start of the blossoming season, Toronto is getting a spring festival to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Just like its colder counterpart Silk Road Solstice, celebrating the start of winter, the Aga Khan Museum is celebrating the start of the spring season.

Located at Aga Khan Park, New Year, New Bloom will be an afternoon full of live music, photo exhibitions, a scavenger hunt, and refreshments.

Join us this Sunday in the Aga Khan Park for a special afternoon of live music, activities, exhibitions, delicious snacks and refreshments, and more to celebrate Nowruz and welcome spring 🌸



Learn more: https://t.co/1kVdoaC0lL pic.twitter.com/X4xXS6Xagq — Aga Khan Museum (@AgaKhanMuseum) March 16, 2022

To mark the start of the new year, the event will also feature a traditional Haft-sin table with seven times, symbolizing rebirth, renewal, health, prosperity, love, and happiness.

After you've checked out some local artists playing some Persian tunes with traditional instruments, try your luck at the photo scavenger hunt.

Follow the clues around the park and make sure to take a photo at each location.

Don't forget to sign up for a guided tour of Aga Khan's newest outdoor exhibit Silk Road. Immerse yourself in the collection of photographs celebrating the diversity of places and people on Silk Road.

This free festive event celebrating the start of spring runs on Mar. 20 from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.