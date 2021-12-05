Toronto is getting a winter solstice celebration with campfires and holiday drinks

The cold season means it's time to pull out our warmer coats and winter boots to brace for the snow. In order to celebrate the start of the winter season, Toronto is getting a winter solstice celebration.

The Aga Khan Museum is hosting a two-day event to celebrate the longest night of the year.

On Dec 18 & 19 in the Aga Khan Park, enjoy live music, food trucks, and warm drinks around a cozy fire for the Silk Road Solstice! Guided tours of the Silk Road exhibitions in the Park and the Ismaili Centre are also available for sign-up on-site: https://t.co/U4Mxp7fY2B pic.twitter.com/g8dLuCa2ts — Aga Khan Museum (@AgaKhanMuseum) December 3, 2021

Located at Aga Khan Park, Silk Road Solstice will be a festive weekend full of fire pits, and festive drinks just like the pop-up Sweaters N' Snowflakes.

Check out all the local food trucks selling festive bites then head over to the stage to see local artists performing live music.

After you've cozied up by the fire you can sign up for a guided tour of Aga Khan's newest outdoor exhibit Silk Road. Immerse yourself in the collection of photographs celebrating the diversity of places and people on Silk Road.

This free festive event celebrating the winter solstice runs from Dec. 18 through Dec. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The museum is also hosting a New Year's Eve party full of festive drinks, food, and a DJ spinning tracks all night long so you can dance surrounded by all the artwork.