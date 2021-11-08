15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about holiday festivals, live music, and comedy shows. Winterfest is back at Canada's Wonderland, plus check out a vintage market. With so many events happening all over the city, there's an event for everyone.
Canada's Wonderland
Canada's Wonderland
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .