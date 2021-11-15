15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about live music and comedy shows. The Christmas Market is back at The Distillery District, plus check out a couple vintage markets. With so many events happening all over the city, there's an event for everyone.
Hector Vasquez
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .