Toronto is getting a street festival again this fall after two summers of cancellations

It's time to get off your screens and back to in person events…soon!

Toronto is nearly ready to restore its pre-pandemic plans. After a long year-and-a-half hiatus, the first in-person event has been confirmed for this September.

So, mark your calendars because the Toronto Ukrainian Festival is back this September.

In May, the city put live events on hold until labour day. The good news is that the wait is almost over! North America’s largest Ukrainian Street Festival returns Sept. 17-19 in Bloor West Village. Attendees of the 25th annual Festival can take in everything the Ukrainian culture has to offer in a hybrid format.

Festival organizers have yet to reveal how people can participate in the festival in person or virtually, but the website suggests everyone will have a chance to participate—even if you can’t be here in person.

Sadly, some beloved festivals won’t be back this year. This includes the Taste of the Kingsway Festival, Cabbagetown Festival, Roncesvalles Polish Festival and Taste of Jane and Finch.

Hopefully, all of Toronto's favourite festivals will return next year.