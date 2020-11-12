Toronto is getting another Dr. Seuss exhibition just in time for the holidays

If you loved last year's otherworldly Dr. Seuss Experience at Mississauga's Square One, then get ready for the Grinch's Grotto, a new iteration of the very Instagrammable installation that is absolutely perfect for the year that 2020 has been.

In lieu of the traditional visit with Santa that malls have hosted for decades, Dr. Seuss's the Grinch will be taking over the shopping centre for a holiday season that, thanks to the pandemic, is bound to be less joyous than in previous years.

But instead of fighting it, why not embrace it?

From Nov. 27 to Jan. 3, participants will be able to have a meet-and-greet and very unorthodox holiday photo shoot with the grouchy green villain from Who-ville, of course with health and safety measures like physical distancing and pre-scheduled time slots in effect.

The experience promises to combine entertainment and annual holiday photos in "an exciting and innovative way," bringing people into the Grinch's personal lair, complete with his sad-looking leaning Christmas Tree and a burlap sack full of presents.

For the photo op, residents can choose from one of multiple signs bearing humourous and fitting slogans that aptly sum up the year's sentiments: "You’re a mean one, 2020,” “2020: Stink, Stank, Stunk,” and “2020 — How The Grinch stole, well, the whole year." (For those who don't want to be a complete bummer, there are also some more positive options, too.)

As the team behind the project says in a release, "If there was ever a year where The Grinch really would take over the holiday season, it’s 2020."

"Through these challenging times, we still wanted to find a way to give families some joy this holiday season in a lighthearted and fun way," they continue. "After all, 2020 has been a tough year, but it can’t take away our ability to smile and laugh, which are oftentimes the first steps of continued hope."

For those who want to spice up their holidays with some very unique and perfectly sardonic Christmas cards, tickets for the exhibition are already on sale.