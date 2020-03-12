A big festival for cat lovers is coming to Toronto

If you and your furry friend are sitting around patiently waiting for the winter to be over, you'll be glad to know there's an event coming up this summer for the both of you.

That's right, Toronto's stackt market is getting a cat festival in support of local cat organizations and cat-themed artists.

The cat TO pop show is headed to Stackt on August 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it'll bring local artists, craft makers and kitty lovers together for a one-of-a-kind festival.

The event will include a cat-themed curated marketplace with plenty of art, handmade crafts, cat merchandise and kitties to adopt.

There will also be live music and a variety of food and drinks.

The cat TO pop show is hosted by 3wcats, a handmade cat-themed gift shop in Toronto. The first 50 people in line on the day of the event will receive cat-themed swag bag, and all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a cat rescue organization.

So save the date and get ready to treat yourself (and your feline friend) at the cat TO pop show in Toronto this summer.