Abandoned building in Toronto is being transformed into a choose your own adventure

Fans of Eve of St. George will want to check out a new theatre experience taking over an abandoned building on Dupont Street—worlds away from the plush glamour of the Elgin or Princess of Wales—and that's exactly the point.

A Grimm Night is taking over the now-closed The Centre performance space at 316 Dupont Street for a short-run, site-specific immersive theatre experience that lets audience members decide their path through the space with surprises along the way.

"In A Grimm Night, TranscenDance Project’s newest creation, audiences are welcomed, masked and set free to roam a mysterious building on Dupont Street," reads the description.

"This is an immersive, voyeuristic experience to delight your senses. Discover the twisted, dark magic of our most beloved fairy tales. Witness the mystery, enchantment and tragedy as it unfolds around you and maybe interacts with you."

The choose-your-own-adventure style performance is part of The Wow Collection, a immersive festival that incorporates theatre, dance, music and visual arts performances to allow patrons to become protagonists in the story.

A cast of 11 players will help stage a retelling the dark and twisted fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm collection and includes legendary ballerina Evelyn Hart.

The first of nine performances begin May 2 and run until May 16 with tickets on sale now starting at $60.