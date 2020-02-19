5 things to do in Toronto today
We're already halfway through the week and things to do in Toronto include a performance that spawned Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy hit Fleabag. Film, music and comedy are on, too.
Slow Hollows
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
10 things to do in Toronto this week
5 things to do in Toronto for Family Day 2020
5 free things to do in Toronto this week
5 things to do on Valentine's Day in Toronto
20 things to do in Toronto for Family Day weekend 2020