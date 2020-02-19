Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

5 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

We're already halfway through the week and things to do in Toronto include a performance that spawned Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy hit Fleabag. Film, music and comedy are on, too.

Lead photo by

Slow Hollows

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 things to do in Toronto for Family Day 2020

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do on Valentine's Day in Toronto

20 things to do in Toronto for Family Day weekend 2020