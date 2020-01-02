Radar
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

5 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto today include a day-long happy hour event, a musical improv show, a screening of a classic creepy movie and more. Why spend the first few days of the year doing nothing when the city has so much to offer?

Lead photo by

IMDb

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto for New Year's Day 2020

The essential guide to New Year's Eve parties in Toronto for 2020

10 free things to do on New Year's Eve in Toronto to ring in 2020

5 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this January

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 free things to do in Toronto this January