5 things to do in Toronto today

Things to do in Toronto today include a day-long happy hour event, a musical improv show, a screening of a classic creepy movie and more. Why spend the first few days of the year doing nothing when the city has so much to offer?
Comedy Bar is devoting its stages to free “tryouts” of new and strange concept shows for the first week of the year, so come out and watch some great sketch, stand-up and improv before comedian Luke Lynndale tries to recreate the performances by himself.