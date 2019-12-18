Radar
toronto lights festival

The Distillery District in Toronto is getting a winter lights festival next month

After the holidays wrap up in the next two weeks and events like the Christmas Market come to their conclusion, Toronto residents may be seeking out something to look forward to as the dead of winter continues for another few months.

Though the festive European-style Christmas stalls will be packed away and gone after this weekend, the Distillery District has something else up its sleeve.

From January 17 to March 1, the neighbourhood puts on its annual Toronto Light Festival, where international light artists set up vivid displays throughout the area's cobblestone streets and illuminated historic buildings.

The instagram-worthy installations are meant to be inspiring and even educational, and in past years have ranged from fire-breathing metal dragons to eerie multicoloured hooded figures.

So if you're looking for something to do on a chilly winter evening, bundle up and head to Distillery to take in some art and enjoy the night.

TO Light Fest

