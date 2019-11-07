Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's your turn to pick the tunes with things to do in Toronto today including the first of four performances by Metric where the audience picks the setlist. Movies are on, with several film festivals kicking off and there's a Saved by the Bell-themed viewing party.

Lead photo by

Metric

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today