things to do Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Friday is here and there are lots of things to do in Toronto today with events seeing the start of a Halloween-party weekend, including a Stranger Things-themed one. Meanwhile, you can take a ride on a new outdoor installation that lights up and makes sounds.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Starcourt 80s Halloween Spooktacular
      October 25
      Starcourt 80s Halloween Spooktacular
      Enter into Starcourt Mall of Stranger Things as the Gladstone transforms into the gloriously 80s shopping centre with all-80s everything.
      Gladstone Hotel
    Hip Hop Market
      October 25
      Hip Hop Market
      Toronto's up-and-coming hip-hop artists are taking the stage to perform their stuff, including Spark Houston playing works off his debut album.
      The Joint
    Dark Waters
      October 25
      Dark Waters
      Get spooky with the fishies this Halloween as Ripley's hosts its annual party with costumes, food, drinks and lots of dancing.
      Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
    SASS 2.0
      October 25
      SASS 2.0
      SASS is back and ready to dish with some of the city's best local comedians at this LGBTQ+-friendly event, hosted by Selena Vyle.
      Comedy Bar
    Somewhere Else
      October 25
      Somewhere Else
      Get lost in a trance with DJEZii, DJ Iced Misto Please and DJ Melanie Sutherland playing a set of deep, soulful house soundscapes.
      Luanda House
    Dudes & Dukes
      October 25
      Dudes & Dukes
      It's a night of dining, dancing and debauchery at this folksy party with down-home eats courtesy of The Food Dudes and bluegrass beats all night.
      The Great Hall
    Beat The Clock Vintage Show
      October 25-27
      Beat The Clock Vintage Show
      Vintage clothing, patches and pins are on sale for up to 30 per cent off at this three-day pop-up with tons of cool finds to add to your wardrobe.
      Kensington Mall, Kensington Market
    Art Toronto
      October 25-27
      Art Toronto
      Art of all shapes and sizes, performative and conceptual, are part of this huge art festival with parties, talks and workshops.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    Jay Myself
      October 25-31
      Jay Myself
      Over the course of 50 years, Jay Maisel created a living museum in a massive space in Manhattan that became a world-famous landmark.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    Impulse
      October 25 - November 12
      Impulse
      Winter Stations is still some time away but it's kicking off a season of interactive outdoor art with a bunch of seesaws that produce light and sound.
      Harbourfront Centre
    Lead photo by

    1540productions
