10 things to do in Toronto today
Friday is here and there are lots of things to do in Toronto today with events seeing the start of a Halloween-party weekend, including a Stranger Things-themed one. Meanwhile, you can take a ride on a new outdoor installation that lights up and makes sounds.
1540productions
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
30 things to do in Toronto this weekend
The top 50 Halloween parties in Toronto for 2019
15 things to do in Toronto this week
10 places to watch the Canadian federal election in Toronto