Radar
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week give you the option to eat, explore, drink, party, and much more. Catch an outdoor movie screening, eat Asian street food or watch some fast cars go by.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • TechTO
      July 8
      TechTO
      Toronto's favourite recurring tech event will feature speakers from Muse, LiveCA, ODAIA.AI, Xello and Voiceflow.
      RBC WaterPark Place
    • Open Roof
      July 10
      Open Roof
      Toronto's recurring outdoor movie and music festival switches its programming up with The Heavyweights Brass Band followed by Max Minghella’s stylish directorial debut, Teen Spirit.
      The Lower Junction
    • Brave Festival
      July 11-21
      Brave Festival
      Harbourfront Centre’s daring festival returns for another spin on what it means to lead a meaningful, multi-faceted life.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Diplo
      July 11
      Diplo
      Dance the night away with Diplo and Chris Larsen at one of Toronto's best nightclubs.
      Coda
    • TOWebfest
      July 11-13
      TOWebfest
      Back for its 6th year, this digital content festival supports independent creators from around the world with panels, workshops, screenings, awards and more.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Animate Victoria Street Lane
      July 11
      Animate Victoria Street Lane
      Experience Toronto’s laneways in a whole new way as Victoria Street Lane is transformed into an event space with games, music and more.
      Victoria Street Lane
    • Toronto Summer Music Festival
      July 11 - August 3
      Toronto Summer Music Festival
      This festival features 50+ public events including 28 mainstage concerts performed by renowned Canadian and international artists plus master classes, lectures, workshops, and free outreach concerts.
      Multiple Venues
    • Vector Festival
      July 11-14
      Vector Festival
      This festival featuring works by over 30 local and international artists explores the ways in which contemporary media art reflects—and reflects on—mass-scale environmental shifts.
      Multiple Venues
    • Lolli
      July 12-14
      Lolli
      Tapping into the cultural phenomenon of Instagrammable installations, this exhibit wants you to learn the meaning behind the tens of thousands of lollipops artistically displayed and help raise awareness for this social epidemic.
      Stackt Market
    • Honda Indy
      July 12-14
      Honda Indy
      The annual racing series by Exhibition Place is back for three days of cars, noise and excitement.
      Exhibition Place
    • Night It Up!
      July 12-14
      Night It Up!
      Markham’s hugely popular night market returns for three nights of iconic Asian street food and innovative Insta-worthy treats.
      Markham Civic Centre
    • Festival of South Asia
      July 13-14
      Festival of South Asia
      This two day street festival in Little India features food, music & dance performances.
      Little India
    • All Day I Dream
      July 13
      All Day I Dream
      This electronic music festival is at Fort York National Historic Site and includes DJs such as Lee Burridge, Sébastien Léger and Newman.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • DJ Snoopadelic
      July 13
      DJ Snoopadelic
      The man otherwise known as Snoop Dogg will be spinning tunes at the Port Lands beach bar by the lake.
      Cabana Pool Bar
    • First Man
      July 14
      First Man
      In celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the first lunar landing, Ryan Goslings' take on Neil Armstrong will be screening for free.
      Aga Khan Museum
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez at Night It Up!
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Night It Up!

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

30 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today