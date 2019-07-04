10 things to do in Toronto today

On top of great pizza from Pizzeria Libretto, this returning event will feature veggie dishes from Banjara Indian Cuisine, Syrian sweets from Newcomer Kitchen, Greek pastries from Filosophy Pastry and Espresso Bar, and cold pressed juices from Angie’s Juice.
Rio Mira is a marimba supergroup made up of some of the most respected musicians from Colombia and Ecuador. Their music is from a region known as El Pacifico Sur, one connected by history but divided by the national borders of Ecuador and Colombia.