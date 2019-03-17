Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events Toronto spring

The top 10 events in Toronto this spring

The top events in Toronto for spring 2019 make for an amazing season of music, art, film and fashion. The AGO is ready to add one of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Rooms to its collection and between the free events, street festivals and food events, there's no shortage of things to do.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Fashion Art Toronto
      April 24-28
      Fashion Art Toronto
      The city's most fashionable folk are celebrating the art of fashion with a five-day showcase of haute couture, experimental and nuanced pieces.
      Daniel’s Spectrum
    • Hot Docs Festival
      April 25 - May 5
      Hot Docs Festival
      Documentaries by filmmaker from all over the world are set to premiere at this annual film festival that features talks, events and over 200 films.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Canadian Music Week
      May 6-12
      Canadian Music Week
      The best of Canada's music scene are flocking to the city to show their stuff during the week-long festival featuring over 800 bands.
      Multiple Venues
    • Electric Island
      May 19
      Electric Island
      It's a party on the Island as the first of five Electric Islands returns with a full day of EDM, trance, techno and electro performances.
      Hanlan's Point
    • Inside Out
      May 23 - June 2
      Inside Out
      Back again is this film festival dedicated to showcasing works by LGBT filmmakers about LGBT people and their stories.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Anime North
      May 24-26
      Anime North
      Start planning your cosplay now because Anime North returns this spring with a weekend fo festivities dedicated to all-things Japanese culture.
      Multiple Venues
    • Infinity Mirror Room Opening
      May 25
      Infinity Mirror Room Opening
      Get lost in space and time as one of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors rooms becomes part of the AGO's permanent collection for all to enjoy.
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • Power Ball
      June 6
      Power Ball
      The who's-who of Toronto's art scene are coming out for this high-powered art party with a night of installations, food, drinks, activities and more.
      Power Plant
    • NXNE
      June 7-16
      NXNE
      Music, film, art and more is taking over the city from parking lots to parks as NXNE returns with an always stellar lineup of performances.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Little Italy
      June 14-16
      Taste of Little Italy
      Get your fill of everything Italian as one of the year's most anticipated street festivals returns along College with food, music, drinks and fun.
      Little Italy

