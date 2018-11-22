The top Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2018

Black Friday deals in Toronto for 2018 have big-name brands like Lululemon, Best Buy, IKEA and Nordstrom offering up some seriously good savings alongside many local shops with amazing discounts just in time for the holiday season.

Here's a round-up of the top Black Friday deals this year.

Fashion

This Toronto menswear staple is offering a cool 20 per cent off on their Canadian-made jackets, shirts, pants, shoes and accessories online with the code BLACKFRIDAY from now until November 25.

Hesitate no more to pick up that cozy sweater or pair of slacks, because Aritizia's Black Friday sale is back with—no joke—50 per cent off nearly everything from now until November 25.

This Queen West lingerie store is offering a hefty 40 per cent off on everything in-store including bras, panties, accessories, sleepwear and lots more.

European fashion is on sale in Toronto during this Black Friday sale featuring jewellery, gifts, clothing and unique wears imported from all over the world to the boutique on Queen Street West.

Back again is this annual Black Friday sale with 30 per cent off men's and women's sweaters, pants, shoes, jackets, skirts and lots more with the code BLACKFRIDAY30.

For a special someone or just yourself, save up to 30 per cent on quite the selection of accessories and handmade artisan jewellery, all designed at the shop at Dundas W and Bathurst Street.

Big saving on Canadian-made menswear is on with 20 per cent off select autumn and winter fashions at both in-store locations and online with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

The famed department store is already in Black Friday Mode and offering high-end designer stuff on sale up to 50 per cent off on some of their fall fashions and accessories, both store-wide and online.

The lingerie brand is offering nice 2 for 1 on everything deal for Black Friday. That includes including bras, sleepwear, panties, accessories and swimwear.

Athletic wear at this fan favourite seller is on sale, including men's and women's tops, leggings, intimates and accessories, some for up to half off the original price.

This local, handmade jeweller is having a three-day Black Friday sale with 10 per cent off of one, 15 per cent off of two and 20 per cent off of three or more pieces during the only sale Mejuri has each year.

Whatever you've been eyeing, now's the change to get it on the cheap as Nordstrom has deals in-store and online with up to 60 per cent off on brand-name pieces, home accessories, gifts and lots more from November 23 to 26.

This source for all things Canadiana is knocking off 30 per cent a huge selection of their accessories, decor, clothing and more. The sale event applies to discounted items, and is in-store only.

Stock up on shirts, pants, winter wear, and all kinds of garments, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off your purchase and lots of little deals on accessories like $1 socks, lots of items for $5, free shipping and more.

Men's and women's denim is on sale up to and 40 per cent off, plus 15 per cent off regular priced items in store (code: BLACKFRIDAY15) and a Cyber Monday sale (code: CYBER20) with even more savings on the luxury brands offered here.

Not one, but four days of sales are on, with up to 70 per cent off site-wide on a ton of merch including the famous Toronto vs. Everybody gear, hats, shirts, accessories and lots more with no exclusions, until November 25.

Rebook has the deals on deck when it comes to footwear with new and different shoes styles and clothes on sale for up to 40 per cent off on over 1,000, regular-priced products.

Winter wear, shoes, sleep wear, jewellery, handbags, sunglasses and even fragrances are all on sale from between 15 to 50 per cent off as Saks OFF 5th has your back, come gift-giving season.

This local lingerie shop and bra fitting boutique is having two days of sales with 25 per cent off bras and matching panty up to 30 per cent and sale items 75 per cent off from November 23 to 24.

Thousands of beauty products and accessories will be on sale for $15 or less during this in-store and online Black Friday sale, all while a ton of other items are already on sale for up to 50 per cent off.

All the newest looks for winter are already on sale for up to 50 per cent on jackets, denim, partywear, shoes, knitwear and lots more online and in-store.

Fans of the famous neighbourhood hats can receive 40 per cent off Tuck Shop merch online and in-store on November 23 and during the Cyber Monday sale. There's also a Giving Tuesday sale with sock donations being made to SickKids.

UO is already in full Black Friday mode with a buy one, get one 50 per cent off mix and match special on men's and women's fashions, home decor, gifts, and lifestyle products available in-store and online.

Furniture and home decor

Discounts of up to 60 per cent off can be found at this annual Black Friday sale in-store and online on select items. If you're shopping for everyone, take a decent 25 per cent off when you spend $100 or more on all your favourite Toronto-themed specialty items.

Save up to 60 per cent on all types of furniture and home accessories including sofas, lighting, dining chairs, tables, rugs, mattress and more at this big annual Black Friday sale.

Anyone looking to step up their bed game is in luck as Essentia's Black Friday sale is on with 25 per cent off everything, including their signature natural memory foam mattresses.

IKEA's famous Black Friday sale offers savings on furniture and home accessories during a week-long, site-wide Black Friday. IN-store promotions include gift certificates and door crashers for anyone willing to brave the chaos.

Kroft keeps it simple with 20 per cent off site-wide with the code BF20 for a little bit of savings on their signature minimalist, handmade designs made in right here in Toronto.

If you're looking to spruce up the ol' homestead while still shopping local, Pavilion has you covered with up to 60 per cent off sofas, sectionals, lighting, bedroom and more over in West Queen West.

The retail giant is already in full Black Friday mode online with prices slashed on electronics, home, fashion and lifestyle products. The in-store promotion applies to all stores in Canada on November 23 and there's a Cyber Monday promotion as well.

Tech

Any savings from Apple are great and this four day Black Friday sale has all tons of gadgets and gear discounted both in-store and online from November 23 to 26.

Huge savings on electronics are on in-store and online during this Black Friday sale with brand-name headphones, speakers, turntables, televisions, smart-home accessories and lots more slashed from their original prices.

You can already find Black Friday deals online with deals on all kinds of electronics and gadgets like TVs, headphones, computers and appliances, which might save you a lot of fuss during their famously hectic in-store promotion.

All things gamer is on sale for up to 65 per cent off until November 26 including new release and retro games, consoles, accessories, headphone toys and plenty more.

If you've had your eye on a fancy camera, now's the change to snag it for cheap. Henry's is offering big savings on all levels of cameras and photography gear.

Look forward to big savings on all kinds of brand-name electronics with everything from cameras, watches, headphones, computers, speakers and more all slashed from November 22 to 25.

Other

Treat yourself to a whopping 40 per cent off skin care, creams, fragrances, lipsticks, bath products and accessories site-wide at this highly-anticipated Black Friday sale.

Another favourite among shoppers, this annual sale has almost everything in the store reduced in price. On from November 22 to 25, home stuff, appliances, decor and lots more are all up to 70 per cent off.

You can stock up on all your favourite teas in time for snuggling season at this annual, five-day sale with new deals revealed each day available in-store and online during Cyber Monday.

The alt-rock, LA-Toronto-Nashville record label responsible for such acts as City and Colour and The Lumineers is having a Black Friday pop-up with a week of albums, merch and a makers market onsite from November 23 to 28.

Book lovers can stock up with huge savings on thousands of items in-store and online on things like accessories, decor, gadgets, electronics and more from November 22 to 25.

Cooks both novice and professional can save big on their kitchen gadgets, with everything from appliances, cutlery, furniture, decor, accessories and nifty tools on sale for up to 70 per cent off.

Savings of up to 70 per cent are what you can expect at Michael's this year with everything from arts and craft materials, seasonal items, books, decor, frames slashed on both November 22 and 23.

All kinds of stuff for the office, home, school and work is on sale from November 23 to 27 for up to 50 per cent off, plus Dollar Deals and free gifts with certain purchases.

Online vacation booking site Sunwing is popping up in Toronto for the Black Friday weekend to offer folks deal on flights and hotels, alongside treats and music reminiscent of a luxurious island vacation get away.