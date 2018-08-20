15 things to do in Toronto this week
Beer, cider, wine, BBQ and Drake are in abundance and it's the last week for both Open Roof and Summerdaze. If you're all about saving money, there's lots of free stuff happening, too.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
10 things to do in Toronto today
Weekend events in Toronto August 17-19 2018