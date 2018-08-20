Radar
Posted 4 hours ago
15 things to do in Toronto this week

Posted 4 hours ago
Beer, cider, wine, BBQ and Drake are in abundance and it's the last week for both Open Roof and Summerdaze. If you're all about saving money, there's lots of free stuff happening, too.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Beach House
      August 20
      Dream-pop pioneers Beach House are in a class of their own, creating soundscapes that, for years, have continuously transcended the genre.
      Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
    • Drake
      August 21
      Experience the rollercoaster ride of emotion that is Drake's music live as he arrives home with Migos for the first of his shows after Monday's concert got postponed.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Seu Jorge
      August 21
      Part of the CNE concert series, Brazilian musician Seu Jorge brings the summertimes vibes with his flavourful soul tunes.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    • Open Roof Festival
      August 22
      Open Roof comes to a close for the season with a final night of drinks, bites, music courtesy of Omhouse, and a screening of Sorry to Bother You.
      Sterling Road
    • Summer Wine Jam
      August 23
      Soak up the summer at the sixth edition of this big wine party featuring over 75 wines up for the tasting, with food pairings to accompany them.
      Berkeley Church
    • Miranda Lambert
      August 23
      Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is cuttin' it up and dishin' it out for the night alongside Little Big Town.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Toronto Cider Festival
      August 24-25
      Kick back with a cold one at this festival featuring over 100 different kinds of ciders from local, regional and international cider producers.
      Sherbourne Common
    • Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Fest
      August 24-26
      There's always room for one more cookout before summer ends, and this one promises tons of food, drinks, music and country-themed activities.
      Ontario Place
    • Korean Harvest Festival
      August 24-26
      Hangawi, also known as Korean Thanksgiving, looks to celebrate Korean culture with traditional food, music, dance, local artists and performances.
      Mel Lastman Square
    • Whitney
      August 24-30
      I'm not crying, you are. Using real footage, Whitney Houston's rise to stardom and eventual downfall is captured in this all-too-real documentary.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • 2001: A Space Odyssey
      August 24-30
      Screening for the first time ever in IMAX is Stanley Kubrick's ground breaking and surreal 1968 sci-fi masterpiece.
      Cinesphere
    • Leslieville Beer Festival
      August 25
      Dundas East shuts down for this all-day neighbourhood street party with regional brewers, community food vendors and local artisans on site.
      Dundas Street East
    • Summerdaze
      August 25
      The last Summerdaze of the season comes to an end with a stellar lineup of underground DJs featuring Acid Pauli, Brian Cid, Hauy and Miss Melera.
      54 Fraser Avenue
    • Miguel
      August 26
      R&B star Miguel has been making waves with his Ascension tour and returns to Toronto to perform alongside homegrown duo DVSN.
      RBC Echo Beach
    • Toronto Artisan Market
      August 26
      This Sunday, Bellwoods is hosting a curated market featuring a community of local makers showing off their handmade arts and crafts.
      Trinity Bellwoods
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez
