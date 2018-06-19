10 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today will see lots of finger linking in the moonlight with an outdoor screening of ET. Artists are set to battle it out and there's a goth drag musical as part of Pride.
@reinshow
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
Weekend events in Toronto June 15-17 2018