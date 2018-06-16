10 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today see a bit of Montreal come to the city, thanks to a big Osheaga block party. All while Nuit Rose takes over two neighbourhoods to showcase LGBTQ+ artists.
Osheaga
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
Weekend events in Toronto June 15-17 2018
The top 31 free events in Toronto this summer
15 things to do in Toronto this week