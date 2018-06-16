Radar
10 things to do in Toronto today

Events in Toronto today see a bit of Montreal come to the city, thanks to a big Osheaga block party. All while Nuit Rose takes over two neighbourhoods to showcase LGBTQ+ artists.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Osheaga Block Party
      June 16
      Osheaga Block Party
      A little bit of Montreal comes to Toronto with a huge, free block party — with special guests DJ Green Lantern, Dam-Funk, Shash'U and more.
      181 Sterling Rd
    • Nuit Rose
      June 16
      Nuit Rose
      LGBTQ+ creators come together to take over two Toronto neighbourhoods in a festival that includes an art crawl and special programming all day long.
      Multiple Venues
    • Cherry Bomb
      June 16
      Cherry Bomb
      One of the most anticipated parties of the year returns as a part of Pride, with hot hits to get you pumped for the celebrations.
      Round
    • Vintage Clothing Movie/TV Wardrobe Studio Sale
      June 16
      Vintage Clothing Movie/TV Wardrobe Studio Sale
      Overstock of vintage clothing from the 1890s through to the 1990s — usually only available to costume professionals — is up for grabs at this big sale.
      Ian Drummond Collection
    • Sunnyside 20
      June 16
      Sunnyside 20
      The historic Sunnyside celebrates another beautiful day of summer with beach-side party featuring local and visiting DJs from San Francisco and beyond.
      Sunnyside Pavilion & Cafe
    • Haux
      June 16
      Haux
      Haux uses mellow synths and soft instrumentals to underscore his tender vocals, creating a minimalist effect that captures themes of love and loss.
      Drake Hotel
    • !Women Art Revolution
      June 16
      !Women Art Revolution
      Part of the Game Changer series, this documentary looks at the revolutionary 1960s and 70s where a “secret history” of feminist art unfolded.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
  • Ongoing events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
