Radar
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto this week means you can catch chefs thrown down for the title of curry champ, stories being told by the fireside and a big Earth Day festival - all without spending a dime.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto today

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto April 13-15 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today