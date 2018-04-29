Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events may toronto

The top 10 events in Toronto this May

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this May include Electric Island returning home to Hanlan's Point, the inaugural Beanstock Coffee Festival and musicians flocking to the city for Canadian Music Week.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • The Trolley
      May 5
      The Trolley
      Toronto's own TTC streetcar takes the spotlight in filmmaker Stephen Low's exploration of trolleys from all over the world.
      Cinesphere
    • The Flood
      May 5
      The Flood
      The abandoned Fairland Supermarket in Kensington gets a new life with a wild fantasy party featuring the fire-spewing giant dragon Heavy Meta.
      Fairland Supermarket
    • Canadian Music Week
      May 7-13
      Canadian Music Week
      Artists from all over Canada and beyond come to Toronto for a week long festival of performances at venues all over the city.
      Multiple Venues
    • Kpop Con
      May 18-20
      Kpop Con
      It's a huge gathering of all things Kpop with performances from Amber J. Liu and A.C.E, to name a few.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Electric Island
      May 20 - September 3
      Electric Island
      Electric Island returns to the Islands after last year's flooding with Archie Hamilton, Green Velvet, Yoko0 and more headlining the EDM festival.
      Hanlan's Point
    • Inside Out
      May 24 - June 3
      Inside Out
      Toronto's LGBT community comes together in celebration of the best queer films from Canada and around the world.
      TIFF Bell Lightbox
    • Anime North
      May 25-27
      Anime North
      One of North America's biggest anime conventions celebrates anime, manga, music, games and all things Japanese culture.
      Toronto Congress Center
    • CBC Music Festival
      May 26
      CBC Music Festival
      All-Canadian talent takes the stage with July Talk, A Tribe Called Red and Charlotte Day Wilson headlining this one-day music event.
      RBC Echo Beach
    • Beanstock Coffee Festival
      May 26-27
      Beanstock Coffee Festival
      It's the first Toronto edition of the Beanstock Coffee Festival, with 24 roasters pouring different brews over two days in an abandoned warehouse along the waterfront.
      Harbourfront Centre
    • Power Ball XX
      May 31
      Power Ball XX
      This annual art party and fundraiser is celebrating its 20th year with a carnivalesque mashup of art, edibles, waggishness and tomfoolery.
      Power Plant
    Lead photo by

    Matt Forsythe
Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

The top 10 events in Toronto this May

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this May

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Weekend events in Toronto April 27-29 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today